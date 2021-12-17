ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital, Central Jail, sign MoU

Press Release 17 Dec 2021

FAISALABAD: According to the special direction and vision of Inspector Punjab Prisons, Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, on behalf of the management of Central Jail Faisalabad, Superintendent Central Jail Faisalabad Chaudhry Asghar Ali has entered into a historic agreement with Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital.

On behalf of Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital, Medical Superintendent Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad Randhawa signed the agreement.

According to which all the employees and officers of Central Jail Faisalabad will be given special discount in modern and best medical facilities.

The treatment of all the hidden diseases related to the family of officers and personnel especially women will be 100% free. The treatment of thalassemia of the officer and his family will be 100% free.

The family of the officer and staff will be given 50% discount on all the treatment related to mother and child and delivery, 75% discount will be given on the treatment of newborns (especially newborns).

Chaudhry Asghar Ali said that we are very grateful to the administration of Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital and Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad Randhawa for this initiative.

Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmed Randhawa said that police is an important pillar of our society and police protects our lives and property.

Therefore, we will cooperate with them in every possible way. Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmed highlighted the details of the agreement and exchanged the file of the agreement.

Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmed Randhawa later explained all the details of the agreement.

The purpose of this MoU is to establish cooperation between the above said parties to facilitate, arrangements between identified departments in greater national interest and other areas of patient interest.

The MoU will remain effective for a period of two years from the date of signing. Either party on one year’s written notification to other institution may terminate it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig Hilal e Ahmar Chaudhry Asghar Ali

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital, Central Jail, sign MoU

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tourism: PM says country can earn billions

Covid cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series called off

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories