Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital, Central Jail, sign MoU

FAISALABAD: According to the special direction and vision of Inspector Punjab Prisons, Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, on behalf of the management of Central Jail Faisalabad, Superintendent Central Jail Faisalabad Chaudhry Asghar Ali has entered into a historic agreement with Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital.

On behalf of Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital, Medical Superintendent Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad Randhawa signed the agreement.

According to which all the employees and officers of Central Jail Faisalabad will be given special discount in modern and best medical facilities.

The treatment of all the hidden diseases related to the family of officers and personnel especially women will be 100% free. The treatment of thalassemia of the officer and his family will be 100% free.

The family of the officer and staff will be given 50% discount on all the treatment related to mother and child and delivery, 75% discount will be given on the treatment of newborns (especially newborns).

Chaudhry Asghar Ali said that we are very grateful to the administration of Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital and Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmad Randhawa for this initiative.

Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmed Randhawa said that police is an important pillar of our society and police protects our lives and property.

Therefore, we will cooperate with them in every possible way. Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmed highlighted the details of the agreement and exchanged the file of the agreement.

Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Ahmed Randhawa later explained all the details of the agreement.

The purpose of this MoU is to establish cooperation between the above said parties to facilitate, arrangements between identified departments in greater national interest and other areas of patient interest.

The MoU will remain effective for a period of two years from the date of signing. Either party on one year’s written notification to other institution may terminate it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021