US Navy says rescues ‘Iran drug smugglers’ after blast

DUBAI: The US Navy has rescued five Iranian sailors injured in an explosion that erupted on their vessel and seized its cargo of illegal drugs, a statement said on Thursday.

“US Navy personnel rescued five mariners Dec. 15 after a fire caused an explosion aboard their vessel, which was smuggling illicit drugs while transiting the Gulf of Oman,” the US Naval Forces Central Command, or NAVCENT, said.

“Sailors from Sirocco safely rescued five mariners injured in the explosion. One mariner remains missing.”

Two of the five sailors, who identified themselves as Iranian, were immediately transported to Oman by helicopter for medical treatment, and the rest were later transported to Oman for repatriation.

“Mariners were observed pouring liquid on cargo and the forward deck prior to the vessel catching fire and exploding,” US Navy spokesman Tim Hawkins said.