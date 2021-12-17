ABL selects Sprinklr to transform its digital customer experience

LAHORE: Allied Bank Ltd (ABL) announced its selection of Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform (Unified-CXM). Sprinklr partner Speridian Technologies will help ABL implement Sprinklr’s unified software platform — specifically Sprinklr Modern Research, Sprinklr Modern Care and Modern Engagement across the company.

ABL is the first bank in Pakistan to use Sprinklr across all of its digital communication channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and App Stores – creating a unified process for reaching, engaging, and listening to customers.

The signing of the agreement was attended by senior management of ABL and Speridian.

Sprinklr is currently managing all of ABL’s social media channels and helping them listen and engage with customers on Google Play Store so that they can make continuous improvements to their mobile app offering – myABL Digital Banking.

“Allied Bank understands the power of digital to transform the customer experience. We are consistently focused on optimizing our customer journey across all of our digital touch points. Sprinklr will empower us to provide a seamless digital experience and gather essential insights from across digital channels,” said Sohail Aziz, Chief Digital Banking at ABL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021