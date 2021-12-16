Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series postponed amid Covid-19 scare

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday the postponement of the One-Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and West Indies that was scheduled to be played from December 18 to 22 in Karachi.

The decision was taken after five more Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the West Indies camp following Wednesday’s PCR testing.

“Taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," a joint statement issued by the PCB and the Cricket West Indies (CWI) said.

West Indies bat against Pakistan in Covid-hit final T20

“This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches,” it added.

Earlier, the remaining 15 players of the West Indies squad and six members of support staff returned negative results of Rapid Antigen tests conducted on Thursday morning, after which the third T20 proceeded as planned.

The members of the West Indies contingent, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match.

3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to be played as scheduled: PCB

"However, those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations," said the joint statement.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team members, all of whom have returned PCR negative after Wednesday’s tests, will also be leaving the Managed Event Environment after tonight’s third T20I.

The CWI thanked the PCB for "excellent series arrangements and appreciates its support in rescheduling the ODI series in June 2022.”