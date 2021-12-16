London copper rises 2% on stronger risk appetite, supply concerns

London copper prices jumped more than 2% on Thursday, boosted by improved risk sentiment after the US Federal Reserve struck an upbeat tone on economic recovery, while a halt to production at a major mine in Peru exacerbated supply concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2% at $9,385 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT.

In the previous session, the metal hit a low since Oct. 7 at $9,135.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched down 0.1% to 68,590 yuan ($10,771.04) a tonne.

The US central bank said it would end its bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the central bank copes with a surge of inflation.

Meanwhile, on-warrant LME inventories fell to 80,720 tonnes, with LME cash copper on the three-month contract switching back to a premium of $15 a tonne.

MMG Ltd said on Thursday it would shut production at its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru from Dec. 18 after the miner failed to reach an agreement with the Peruvian community blocking a transport road used by the facility.

