Pak-China Committee informed ‘Initial’ 132KV line being built to provide power to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-China Relations Steering Committee was informed that an initial 132KV line was being built to provide electricity from the national grid to meet Gwadar’s electricity demand.

The 4th meeting of the Pak-China Relations Steering Committee was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, here in Islamabad, on Wednesday.

The ongoing projects under the CPEC and the issues facing their investors were discussed in detail in the meeting.

The secretary Power Division briefed the committee on the status of the power projects.

The committee was informed that the issue of CoD (commercial operation date) extensions for five power projects had been resolved.

Regarding the supply of electricity to Gwadar, the Committee was informed that an initial 132KV line was being built to provide electricity from the national grid to meet Gwadar’s electricity demand. In addition, provision of solar panels to 3,000 households of Gwadar and other short-term measures were also being taken to ensure additional supply of electricity to the city.

The committee was also briefed on the KKH Thakot-Raikot Section Realignment project.

The Ministry of Communications has notified a Technical Joint Working Group to oversee the feasibility study of the project. NESPAK with Chinese support would conduct a joint feasibility study for the project.

The government of Punjab informed the committee that a substantial amount of pending payments of the O&M (Operations and Maintenance) contractor of the Orange Line Metro Train had been cleared and the remaining amount will be paid before the end of the month.

The committee was informed that work on some sections of another CPEC project i.e. Quetta-Zhob Road project had been halted due to a stay order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Issues related to industrial cooperation were also discussed in the meeting.

Industries Department of Government of Punjab updated the committee on the steps taken to resolve the investor’s pending issues.

It was also informed that the process for the appointment of CEO of FIEDMIC would be completed soon. The board of the company has already been reconstituted.

The Ministry of Interior briefed the committee on the new visa regime and the measures being taken to facilitate the investors.

The chair expressed satisfaction over the measures; however, directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate with Chinese companies operating in Pakistan, if they still face any issues.

The chair expressed satisfaction with the progress made by all the ministries and departments for resolving pending issues.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, deputy chairman Planning Commission, secretary planning, secretary power, chief secretaries of provinces, and senior officers of the ministries/divisions attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021