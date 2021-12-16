ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 16 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22   105.90   106.63   105.45   105.91   11:54   -      0.01    6424   105.90
                                            Dec 15
May'22   104.48   105.20   104.06   104.53   11:54   -     -0.02    1750   104.55
                                            Dec 15
Jul'22   102.15   102.80   101.88   102.29   11:54   -     -0.06     790   102.35
                                            Dec 15
=================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

