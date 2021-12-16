Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
16 Dec 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22 105.90 106.63 105.45 105.91 11:54 - 0.01 6424 105.90
Dec 15
May'22 104.48 105.20 104.06 104.53 11:54 - -0.02 1750 104.55
Dec 15
Jul'22 102.15 102.80 101.88 102.29 11:54 - -0.06 790 102.35
Dec 15
=================================================================================
