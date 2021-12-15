ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
Dec 15, 2021
Anderson in England squad for second Ashes Test

AFP 15 Dec 2021

ADELAIDE: Bowling great Jimmy Anderson said Wednesday he wants to play all four remaining Ashes Tests after being included in England's 12-man squad for the second Test against Australia this week.

Test cricket's most prolific quick with 632 wickets was controversially left out of the visitors' team for the series opener at Brisbane, where they crashed by nine wickets inside four days.

But he confirmed he was back in the squad for the clash under lights at Adelaide starting Thursday, where the extra movement found with a pink ball should suit his game.

"I came here wanting to be available for five (Tests) and that doesn't change now, I want to be available for the next four," the 39-year-old said.

"I think the gaps between the next few Tests, it might be a bit easier to get that rest in between and make sure everyone's fresh, but that's something out of my control.

"I've just got to do my best if I get picked tomorrow."

The non-selection of Anderson, along with fellow leading strike bowler Stuart Broad, for Brisbane sparked disbelief among pundits and cricket fans.

Anderson would not be drawn on whether Broad was also in the 12-man squad for Adelaide. While he admitted to being disappointed at not playing in Brisbane, he also said he could see the bigger picture given he was in the twilight of his career.

"All I can do is try and prepare as well as I can and stay fit and the last few years I've certainly been managed a bit more, missing the odd game to try and make sure I stay fresh for a long series," said the 166-Test veteran.

"So that's something I've got used to I guess over the last few years.

"All I try to focus on is making sure my bowling is as good as it can be, my fitness is as good as it can be and if the captain wants me to play then I'll be there for him," he added.

