Shehbaz slams PTI govt over rising inflation

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Slamming the PTI government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the incumbent government had given nothing but inflation, poverty and unemployment to the masses.

“The inflation in the country was double than that of India while Pakistan was the most expensive country in South Asia,” Shehbaz said in a statement. “The present government has been taking revenge from the people for the last three years,” he said, adding: “Even those who had hoped that the government would deliver on its promises were also feeling disillusioned now.”

The PML-N President maintained that there has been no change for the better in the last three years “Is this what you call change that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has stopped the gas supply to industrial units from today,” he posed a question. He expressed the fear that the stoppage of gas supply would render millions of people jobless. “Is this what you call ‘change’?” he questioned again.

Shehbaz said that ghee was being sold in the country for Rs450 per kilo. “If that is change, May Allah Almighty save us from that,” he said, adding: “It was a pity that the poor people had been left at the mercy of inflation.”

“Does it make any sense that the loan which was easily available at 10.2 per cent interest rate was borrowed at 11.5 per cent interest rate and thus loss of Rs700 million was caused to the national exchequer,” he questioned.

He also alleged that cement licenses were being sold Punjab. He said the export of fish from the country had plummeted. “Residents of Gwadar are not happy with the government and have stood up for their rights. Is this what you call ‘change’?” he posed another question.

