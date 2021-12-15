Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
15 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 14, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,246.71
High: 43,265.80
Low: 42,710.12
Net Change: (+) 370.34
Volume (000): 92,577
Value (000): 4,984,378
Makt Cap (000) 1,787,380,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,302.36
NET CH. (+) 94.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,343.12
NET CH. (+) 134.62
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,817.23
NET CH. (+) 14.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,414.40
NET CH. (+) 40.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,702.30
NET CH. (+) 5.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,706.13
NET CH. (+) 118.77
------------------------------------
As on: 14-December-2021
====================================
