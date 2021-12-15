KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 14, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,246.71 High: 43,265.80 Low: 42,710.12 Net Change: (+) 370.34 Volume (000): 92,577 Value (000): 4,984,378 Makt Cap (000) 1,787,380,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,302.36 NET CH. (+) 94.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,343.12 NET CH. (+) 134.62 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,817.23 NET CH. (+) 14.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,414.40 NET CH. (+) 40.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,702.30 NET CH. (+) 5.68 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,706.13 NET CH. (+) 118.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-December-2021 ====================================

