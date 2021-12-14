ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.02%)
Recorder Report Updated 14 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet today (Tuesday) December 14, 2021 to review the economic indicators and take a decision on key policy rate.

In the previous monetary policy meeting held on Nov 19, 2021, SBP decided to increase the number of MPC meetings from six to eight times a year in line with international best practices. As per schedule the next meeting will be held on January 24, 2022.

In the previous meeting, the committee decided to raise the policy rate by 150 basis points to 8.75 percent to address the risks related to inflation and the balance of payments. Most analysts are expecting further monetary tightening in today’s meeting as inflationary pressure on the economy is gradually increasing.

