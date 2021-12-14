ANL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.63%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
FCCL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.73%)
GGL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
NETSOL 82.15 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.46%)
PACE 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.93%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.45%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TELE 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (5.86%)
UNITY 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.25%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.76%)
BR100 4,369 Increased By 32.8 (0.76%)
BR30 17,137 Increased By 384.9 (2.3%)
KSE100 42,990 Increased By 113.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 278.9 (1.67%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU hits Russian mercenary group Wagner with sanctions

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union imposed sanctions on Russian private military contractor Wagner Group on Monday as well as on eight individuals and three other energy companies in Syria accused of helping to finance the mercenaries in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.

The EU accused the Wagner Group, whose members are mostly ex-service personnel, of human rights abuses and said they carried out clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf.

“The Wagner Group is responsible for serious human rights abuses in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan and Mozambique,” the EU said in its official journal, listing torture and extrajudicial executions.

Russia denies any wrongdoing. President Vladimir Putin has said private military contractors have the right to work and pursue their interests anywhere in the world as long as they do not break Russian law. Putin has said the Wagner Group neither represented the Russia state nor was paid by the Russian state.

The travel bans and asset freezes - designed to limit any governments from working with the Wagner Group - are unlikely to have a big impact in Moscow, but they mark a further hardening of EU foreign policy towards Russia, diplomats said.

Among those targeted, the EU blacklisted Dimitriy Utkin, a former Russian military intelligence (GRU) officer, saying he was the founder of the Wagner Group and responsible for “coordinating and planning operations for the deployment of Wagner Group mercenaries in Ukraine”.

Two others, Denis Kharitonov and Sergey Shcherbakov, were a part of a group of alleged Wagner mercenaries who were briefly detained in Belarus last year and sent back to Russia, according to Belarus state news agency Belta.

The EU also said that Kharitonov had fought as for Russia in eastern Ukraine, “personally shot down a Ukrainian helicopter” in the region and “received the Russian Federation’s Order of Merit for the Fatherland”.

Three Russian-based entities linked to the Wagner Group that the EU said were involved in oil and gas production in Syria were also hit with sanctions.

The sanctions follow an EU travel ban and asset freeze in October 2020 on one-time Russian caterer Yevgeny Prigozhin, dubbed “Putin’s cook” for his close links to the Kremlin, who the bloc said had close ties to the Wagner Group.

“The Wagner Group is financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin,” the EU said on Monday in its official journal.

Prigozhin denied any such links in a statement on Friday.

Separately, the EU adopted on Monday a sanctions regime relating to Mali, although no names were added. Reuters reported in September that Mali’s military junta was in discussions about deploying the Wagner Group in Mali, which France says is not acceptable because it has its own troops in the region.

European Union sanctions human rights abuses Wagner Russian mercenary group

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

EU hits Russian mercenary group Wagner with sanctions

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories