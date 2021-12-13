Romanian Nov inflation edges down to 7.80% y/y, below forecast

BUCHAREST: Romania's consumer price inflation slowed marginally to 7.80% on the year in November, below expectations, against October's 7.94%, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Monday.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts put Romanian inflation at 8.0% year-on-year in November and at 7.7% at the end of this year, above the central bank's current 7.5% forecast.

Data showed prices were flat on the month in November, with food prices up 0.73%, non-food prices easing 0.53% and services edging up 0.2%.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 1.75% last month, at its last meeting this year.