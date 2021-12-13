Gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators

PESHAWAR: Gunmen shot dead a policeman guarding a polio vaccination team in von Sunday in the second such killing in two days, police said. The attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came a day after two men with the Pakistani Taliban gunned down another police officer who was guarding a similar vaccination team in the same area.

“Two gunmen riding a motorbike opened fire on a policeman who was guarding a two-member female polio vaccination team in the Sheikh Uttar area, killing him on the spot,” Tank district police chief Sajjad Khan told AFP.

Another local police official, Amanat Ali, confirmed the incident and said the assailants had escaped. No one has claimed responsibility for the killing, but a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban earlier claimed Saturday’s attack.