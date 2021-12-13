ANL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.72%)
ASC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
ASL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.2%)
NETSOL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.58%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
PRL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.48%)
TRG 96.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.22%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By -10 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,194 Decreased By -154.8 (-0.89%)
KSE100 43,289 Decreased By -106.8 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,857 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Gunmen kill policeman guarding polio vaccinators

AFP 13 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: Gunmen shot dead a policeman guarding a polio vaccination team in von Sunday in the second such killing in two days, police said. The attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came a day after two men with the Pakistani Taliban gunned down another police officer who was guarding a similar vaccination team in the same area.

“Two gunmen riding a motorbike opened fire on a policeman who was guarding a two-member female polio vaccination team in the Sheikh Uttar area, killing him on the spot,” Tank district police chief Sajjad Khan told AFP.

Another local police official, Amanat Ali, confirmed the incident and said the assailants had escaped. No one has claimed responsibility for the killing, but a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban earlier claimed Saturday’s attack.

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Gunmen kill policeman polio vaccinators

