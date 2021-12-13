Two killed, 4 injured in dumper-rickshaw collision

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and four others injured in collision between an over speeding dumper and a rickshaw here on Sunday.

According to details, the accident took place on Super Highway in Gulshan-e-Mahmar area of Karachi where a reckless driven dumper rammed into a rickshaw. As a result of collision, Karim Baksh and another person was killed on the spot while Deedar, Imam Baksh, Safwan and Mehboob were injured. Dumper driver escaped the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.