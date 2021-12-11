ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sterling bags 100th Premier League goal as Man City beat Wolves

AFP 11 Dec 2021

MANCHESTER: Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal as the Manchester City forward's penalty fired the leaders to a 1-0 win against 10-man Wolves on Saturday.

Sterling netted from the spot in the second half at the Etihad Stadium to clinch City's sixth successive league victory.

City's cause was aided by a needless first half red card for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who was dismissed for failing to retreat the required 10 yards before a free-kick he had been booked for conceding seconds earlier.

Sterling's landmark goal ensured City capitalised on Jimenez's blunder as they survived an average display to get back on track after the midweek Champions League defeat at Leipzig.

After struggling to get into Guardiola's starting line-up at times this season amid talk of a potential transfer, Sterling is finally showing signs of recapturing the scintillating form that made him such a dangerous force.

Pep Guardiola's side are four points clear of second placed Liverpool, who can close the gap if they beat Aston Villa at Anfield later on Saturday.

Kyle Walker was dropped to the bench after City's right-back was criticised by Guardiola following his red card at Leipzig.

Guardiola made eight changes from the Leipzig game, with Phil Foden, troubled by an ankle problem, and Kevin De Bruyne, recovered from the coronavirus, named as substitutes.

Man City, Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea at top of Premier League

Bernardo Silva had scored six goals in his previous eight league appearances and the City playmaker was inches away from adding to that total when he bent a curler just over the bar in the opening minutes.

Joao Cancelo's lung-bursting breaks from right-back were a constant threat in the first half and he advanced again for a low strike that tested Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

Wolves duo Max Kilman and Ruben Neves needed lengthy treatment after a nasty clash of heads that left Kilman with blood pouring from a cut.

Jimenez, the victim of a fractured skull in a collision with David Luiz at Arsenal last season, was quick to check on his team-mates, who were both able to continue playing.

It was Jimenez who didn't make it to half-time as the Mexican saw red in needless fashion.

Booked for a tug on Rodri, Jimenez stupidly stuck out a foot to block the resulting free-kick without retreating 10 yards, earning his second yellow card 48 seconds after the first.

Jimenez ripped off his protective headband and swung it around in frustration, but he could have no complaints about his self-inflicted exit.

With the numerical advantage, City monopolised possession after the interval.

Ilkay Gundogan met Cancelo's pin-point cross with a looping header that Conor Coady nodded off the line.

Messi breaks Pele record as Argentina rout Bolivia, Brazil stroll

Silva and Sterling got in each others way as they failed to finish off Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross.

City's pressure finally produced a goal in the 66th minute.

Joao Moutinho blocked Silva's cross with a raised arm and, although the ball appeared to hit the midfielder's armpit, VAR confirmed Jon Moss's decision after a check.

Sterling stroked the spot-kick down the middle for his fifth goal in his last eight City appearances.

Jack Grealish poked wide from close range and Jesus was denied by Sa in the closing stages.

City had done just enough but Ederson had to tip over Kilman's header before the points were secured.

Premier League Manchester City Raheem Sterling

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling bags 100th Premier League goal as Man City beat Wolves

Sindh Assembly passes local government bill amid opposition's protest

Donors back $280 million transfer for Afghan food, health

Discrepancies in manual data: FBR to switch real-time WHT collection from power consumers

MPMG: Banks receive Rs245bn mortgage finance applications

Policeman on polio duty shot dead in KPK's Tank district

SPI down 0.07pc WoW

PM advocates financial autonomy for Karachi

Electric vehicles, kits: sales tax exemptions retained

Australian captain Cummins says never any panic in first Test win

Integration of retailers: FBR asked to take required steps

Read more stories