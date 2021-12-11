ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Cricket match in March: Australian delegation meets interior minister

Recorder Report 11 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday assured Australian security delegation that comprehensive security arrangements would be made for the Australian cricket team scheduled to visit Pakistan in March 2022.

The minister said this during a meeting with the visiting Australian delegation.

The delegation has arrived in Pakistan to assess the security arrangements.

Rashid said all arrangements for the Australian team’s security had been made, adding he was in direct contact with the security agencies as well as the Sindh and Punjab governments.

He further said Pakistani people loved cricket and had been waiting since long for Pakistan-Australia matches to be played here.

The Australian team would be given a warm welcome on arrival, he said.

The delegation will assess the security arrangements at the hotels, stadiums, and along the routes.

Australia’s tour of Pakistan is subject to clearance from the security team.

Australia team is scheduled to play a full series in Pakistan in March-April 2022.

The full series will comprise three Test matches, an equal number of ODIs, and one T20 match between the two sides.

