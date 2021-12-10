ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,410 Decreased By ▼ -30.7 (-0.69%)
BR30 17,292 Decreased By ▼ -185.2 (-1.06%)
KSE100 43,309 Decreased By ▼ -209.8 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,892 Decreased By ▼ -65.4 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,812
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,366
31324hr
Sindh
477,466
Punjab
443,747
Balochistan
33,522
Islamabad
108,042
KPK
180,564
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's Q4 business mood likely improved, Omicron clouds outlook

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan's business mood improved in the three months to December and exports continued to benefit from robust global demand in November, a Reuters poll showed, offering policymakers hope the economy is gradually emerging from its pandemic-induced slump.

The data would bode well for the Bank of Japan, which is set to maintain ultra-easy policy next week and debate whether to phase out pandemic-relief fund schemes that expire in March.

The BOJ's closely-watched "tankan" survey is likely to show the headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment edged up to plus 19 in December from plus 18 three months ago, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

"Manufacturers' sentiment will likely improve as the worst has passed in terms of chip shortages, and supply constraints caused by Southeast Asian factory shutdowns are gradually easing," said analysts at Mizuho Research & Technologies.

Big non-manufacturers' sentiment index is also seen improving to plus 6 from plus 2, as the Sept. 30 lifting of state of emergency curbs to combat the pandemic helped boost consumption, the poll showed.

Big manufacturers and non-manufacturers both expect conditions to improve three months ahead, according to the poll, highlighting growing optimism among companies over the outlook.

The tankan will also show big firms plan to increase capital expenditure by 9.8% in the fiscal year ending in March, slightly lower than an estimate for a 10.1% gain in the previous survey, the poll showed.

But the December tankan is unlikely to factor in much of the impact of the recent spread of the Omicron new variant, which could hurt business confidence ahead, analysts say.

Markets are also focusing on the tankan's indices gauging corporate funding for clues on whether the BOJ will decide next week to scale down pandemic-relief funding support.

The BOJ will release the survey on Dec. 13 at 8:50 a.m. local time (Dec. 12 at 2350GMT).

Separate data on Japan's trade balance will show exports rose 21.2% in November from a year earlier, a sign robust global demand continues to underpin the economy, the poll showed.

Machinery orders, a leading indicator of corporate capital expenditure, likely rose 2.1% in October from the previous month, the poll showed.

The government will release the machinery orders data on Dec. 13 at 8:50 a.m. (Dec. 12 at 2350GMT), and the trade data on Dec. 16 at 8:50 a.m.

Exports economy Japan's business

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's Q4 business mood likely improved, Omicron clouds outlook

Sino-US ‘cold war’: Pakistan ‘will not’ take sides

Guddu power plant damage: Power Div wants ‘independent’ probe

IMF, 10 countries simulate cyber attack on global financial system

Bank account attachment: IHC restrains FBR from affecting FED recovery

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

ECC set to consider policies for auto industry, SMEs

Price hike ‘Ghabrana nahi hay’

National grid: Govt to increase KE quota

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar: NSA

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

Read more stories