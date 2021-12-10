Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

KARACHI: Pakistan reported its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus here on Thursday.

As per the Sindh Health Department (SHD), a private hospital in Karachi reported the first case of the variant in a 65-year-old female patient.

According to the SHD, the patient has been sent home for isolation. The patient has no symptoms of the virus and is unvaccinated.

Health authorities further added that they were trying to figure out the patient’s contact tracing as well.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Sindh Parliamentary Health Secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro said it was imminent that Omicron would reach Pakistan as flights were continued.

“At the international level, several PCR tests were not positive in patients who were later diagnosed with Omicron infection. The new virus is highly mutated.”

Deputy Commissioner East Karachi has been asked to impose a micro-smart lockdown, added the health department.

The national apex Covid-19 body had already taken measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant in the country and announced a massive vaccination plan that started from Dec 1.