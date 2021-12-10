Travel industry: PATA examines situation

KARACHI: The extraordinary meeting of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Pakistan Chapter Executive Committee was held on Wednesday at the office of Polani’s (Pvt) Ltd. to review the prevailing situation of Travel Trade industry in Pakistan and formulate a comprehensive plan to support revival of in-bound/ out-bound and domestic tourism in the country.

Muhammad Yahya Polani, Managing Director, Polani’s Group of Companies accepted to join as Vice Chairman of PATA Pakistan Chapter which was proposed by Lt. Col. (Retd) Akbar A. Shareef, Chairman PATA Pakistan Chapter during the meeting.

Two new members Feyaz Ali Shah and Sarah Bano (MD SHE Travels – Karachi) also joined the team of PATA Pakistan Chapter as Acting Secretary and Acting Treasurer, respectively.

Yahya Polani proposed to initiate an aggressive campaign through all mediums to create more awareness about the functions of PATA Pakistan Chapter and benefits one can get through becoming its registered member.

