ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghan Hilal-e-Ahmer team calls on JI chief

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2021

LAHORE: A four-member delegation of Afghanistan Hilal-e-Ahmer led by its President Maulvi Matiul Haq Khalis called on Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq at Mansoorah on Thursday.

The delegation apprised the JI chief of existing challenges to ensure humanitarian aid to the affected people. He said the dispatchment of food and winter packages to far flung area amid looming snowy season was a major challenge for them. He said the charity was making all efforts to ensure food supply but the shortages were acute and challenges were bigger as they needed more resources to enhance services.

He said Afghan government and people were thankful for the support of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its charity based organization Khidmat Foundation at moment when Afghanistan was passing thorough critical phase of rehabilitation of its people and infrastructure.

He said the JI dispatched the aid to Afghanistan prior to any other foreign support to the long war affected country. He said Pakistan and Afghanistan were inseparable brothers and enjoyed historic relation of love and respect.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief told the delegation that he during his recent visit to Qatar appealed to the Islamic world and international charities to extend full support to the Afghanistan humanitarian crisis. He said that a whole generation of Afghan people had to suffer the war imposed on them by western powers.

Afghanistan infrastructure damaged badly due to decades long unrest and violence which demanded international attention for rehabilitation. Afghan health and education sectors were needed immediate attention of world and particularly the Muslim world, he said.

He assured of the visiting delegation the full support from the JI for the rehabilitation of Afghanistan. He said he believed Afghanistan children needed pen instead of gun now. He asked the Pakistani government to use the OIC forum for the support of Afghanistan. The delegation later visited al-Khidmat Foundation head office in Lahore and met its president Abdul Shakoor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

JI Sirajul Haq Hilal e Ahmer Maulvi Matiul Haq Khalis

