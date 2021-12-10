Afghan Hilal-e-Ahmer team calls on JI chief

LAHORE: A four-member delegation of Afghanistan Hilal-e-Ahmer led by its President Maulvi Matiul Haq Khalis called on Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq at Mansoorah on Thursday.

The delegation apprised the JI chief of existing challenges to ensure humanitarian aid to the affected people. He said the dispatchment of food and winter packages to far flung area amid looming snowy season was a major challenge for them. He said the charity was making all efforts to ensure food supply but the shortages were acute and challenges were bigger as they needed more resources to enhance services.

He said Afghan government and people were thankful for the support of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its charity based organization Khidmat Foundation at moment when Afghanistan was passing thorough critical phase of rehabilitation of its people and infrastructure.

He said the JI dispatched the aid to Afghanistan prior to any other foreign support to the long war affected country. He said Pakistan and Afghanistan were inseparable brothers and enjoyed historic relation of love and respect.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief told the delegation that he during his recent visit to Qatar appealed to the Islamic world and international charities to extend full support to the Afghanistan humanitarian crisis. He said that a whole generation of Afghan people had to suffer the war imposed on them by western powers.

Afghanistan infrastructure damaged badly due to decades long unrest and violence which demanded international attention for rehabilitation. Afghan health and education sectors were needed immediate attention of world and particularly the Muslim world, he said.

He assured of the visiting delegation the full support from the JI for the rehabilitation of Afghanistan. He said he believed Afghanistan children needed pen instead of gun now. He asked the Pakistani government to use the OIC forum for the support of Afghanistan. The delegation later visited al-Khidmat Foundation head office in Lahore and met its president Abdul Shakoor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021