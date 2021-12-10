ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
Governor meets UK ministers, MPs

Recorder Report 10 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Emphasizing the need for promoting peace in Afghanistan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that weak Afghanistan will not be in the interest of the world, hence, efforts must be made to protect human lives and promote peace there.

According to a message released by the Governor’s House Lahore, the Governor said this during a meeting with British Secretary of State Sajid Javed, Minister for Technology and Life Sciences Lord Kamal, Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dadden, shadow Minister of the Labor Party Lord Ray Colin and shadow Defense Minister Veron Kakor, MEP Conservative Party Lord Daniel Hannan and others including Member of the House of Lords Thomas McLaughlin McCoy.

In these meetings, various issues including law and order situation in Afghanistan and the problems facing the people there were discussed. The Governor urged all the countries including the United Kingdom to play their role and work together to establish peace in Afghanistan and provide basic services to the people.

“Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played an exemplary role for peace in Afghanistan; even today Pakistan is with peace because without peace the dream of development in the region including Afghanistan cannot be fulfilled,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar maintained that India is committing atrocities in Kashmir and the world should take stern notice of Indian atrocities. He said cooperation of the British Government in various sectors including health and education is welcomed in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Afghanistan Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sajid Javed Lord Daniel Hannan

