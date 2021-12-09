ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.18%)
Australia's Travis Head hits first century of Ashes series

AFP Updated 09 Dec 2021

BRISBANE: Australia's Travis Head blasted a rapid-fire century to crush England's hopes on the second day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Thursday.

Head, controversially recalled to the side ahead of veteran Usman Khawaja, justified his selection by passing 100 off only 85 balls, with two sixes and 12 fours to take Australia to 327-7 and a lead of 180 in the final session.

An on-drive off Chris Woakes took the 27-year-old to his third Test century and his first since the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in 2019.

Head came to the crease as England were fighting back after tea, with fast bowler Ollie Robinson removing David Warner for 94 and then bowling Cameron Green next ball to reduce Australia to 195-5.

Ben Stokes David Warner Marnus Labuschagne Gabba

