Babar Azam picks up his maiden Test wicket

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is usually known for his batting prowess, made a unique record to his name when he picked up his first-ever Test wicket during the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old skipper, who had made all the right moves to steal a win out of a rain-hit Test match, was struck by strong resistance from Shakib al Hasan, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The duo had consumed vital 23.4 overs and looked to take the game towards a draw.

The move would have disappointed Babar who had first declared Pakistan’s innings on 300/4, bowled out Bangladesh for 87 in the first innings, and had taken 6 of their crucial wickets in the second innings.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in second Test

However, with the game entering its final hour, Pakistan's skipper needed an out-of-the-box approach to make something happen. So, he brought himself to bowl the 76th over of the innings.

The plan did work as Babar got Mehidy trapped before wicket on the second ball of his over. The on-field umpire adjudged it as a not-out, but the decision was overturned upon review, giving Pakistan a much-need breakthrough.

Pakistani bowlers, especially, Sajid Khan, who picked up eight wickets in the first innings, made full use of the opportunity and took the next three wickets within the next 10 overs to win the match as well as the series by 2-0.

Sajid was chosen Player of the Match for his 12 wickets in the rain-affected game, and opener Abid Ali was awarded Player of the Series award for his 263 runs in the two-match Test series.

The win is very important for the Greenshirts from the ICC Test Championship perspective as it handed them 12 solid points and brightened their chances to make it to the final of the Test Championship. A draw would have earned them only four points out of this series.