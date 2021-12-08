ANL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
ASC 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
BYCO 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGGL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.97%)
GGL 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
JSCL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
KAPCO 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.69%)
NETSOL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (5%)
PACE 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.56%)
PTC 8.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.08%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.32%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.96%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By ▲ 14.9 (0.33%)
BR30 17,855 Increased By ▲ 260.2 (1.48%)
KSE100 43,835 Decreased By ▼ -18.6 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,046 Increased By ▲ 40.7 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
World

Germany records highest daily COVID deaths since February

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

BERLIN: Germany recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 since February on Wednesday as it battles to stop a fourth wave of the pandemic.

A total of 69,601 new infections were reported, 2,415 more than the same time a week ago, and another 527 people died - the highest number since Feb. 12 - to bring the total to 104,047, the German Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.

However, the country's seven-day incidence rate of cases per 100,000 people continued to fall, declining to 427 from 432 on Tuesday.

Experts have questioned whether the metric means Germany has passed the peak of this wave of the pandemic or whether the figures are unreliable because some health authorities are so overwhelmed, particularly in the hardest-hit areas.

The country agreed last week to bar the unvaccinated from access to all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries and to ramp up the vaccination campaign.

Germany COVID19

