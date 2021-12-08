ANL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
ASC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
BYCO 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.83%)
GGL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 95.71 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (5.23%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.03%)
TELE 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.76%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.96%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,482 Increased By ▲ 8.8 (0.2%)
BR30 17,834 Increased By ▲ 239.2 (1.36%)
KSE100 43,771 Decreased By ▼ -82.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,010 Increased By ▲ 3.8 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Visa launches crypto advisory service for financial institutions, merchants

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

Visa Inc, the world's largest payment processor, on Wednesday launched a global crypto advisory service for clients such as banks and also merchants, as the adoption of digital currencies gains steam.

The move by Visa comes against the backdrop of unprecedented investor demand for crypto services and the company's latest offering is geared towards financial institutions eager to attract or retain customers with a crypto offering, retailers looking to delve into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or central banks exploring digital currencies.

Visa's services include educating institutions about cryptocurrencies, allowing clients to use the payment processor's network for digital offerings, and helping manage backend operations.

"We came to Visa to learn more about crypto and stablecoins and the use cases that are most relevant for our retail and commercial business lines," said Uma Wilson, executive vice president at UMB Bank, a regional US lender.

Proposed India bill banning crypto payments could mean jail for violations

A new global study by Visa showed nearly 40% of crypto owners surveyed would be likely or very likely to switch their primary bank to one that offers crypto-related products in the next 12 months.

Visa currently uses its network to allow buying, selling, and custody of digital currency. It also offers a credit card that lets users earn bitcoin on purchases and also allows the use of USD Coin, a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the US dollar, to settle transactions on its payment network.

However, for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin to be used as a medium of exchange, price stability is needed, Visa's Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu told Reuters.

"If the price is going to fluctuate from $60,000 to $50,000 in a few hours, it's a very difficult thing for a merchant to accept (bitcoin) as a currency," Prabhu said.

"I don't know if cryptocurrencies like bitcoin will ever be a medium of exchange. Stablecoins will," he said, adding that Visa would facilitate such transactions when the time was right.

VISA global crypto

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Visa launches crypto advisory service for financial institutions, merchants

Helicopter crashes with Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Hasan, Afridi push Bangladesh to brink after Sajid heroics

Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Pakistan's fashion e-commerce startup Clicky raises $2.4mn in pre-Series A funding

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Read more stories