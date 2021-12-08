ANL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
FFBL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.38%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
JSCL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
KAPCO 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.24%)
NETSOL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.51%)
PACE 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
TELE 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.69%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By ▲ 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 17,928 Increased By ▲ 334.1 (1.9%)
KSE100 43,916 Increased By ▲ 62.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 28.3 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British PM under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party

AFP 08 Dec 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under fire Wednesday after a video emerged of his senior aides joking about holding a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social gatherings were banned under Covid rules.

The government has been accused repeatedly of hypocrisy over breaches of lockdown rules and in a major scandal health secretary Matt Hancock resigned in June after revelations that he broke coronavirus restrictions during an affair with an aide.

The video, obtained by broadcaster ITV News, shows Johnson's then press secretary Allegra Stratton, advisor Ed Oldfied and other staff joking about "a fictional party" during a rehearsal press conference on December 22, with no media present.

In the leaked footage, Stratton is seen answering questions about a Downing Street Christmas party the previous Friday -- when the alleged rule-breaking gathering took place.

"This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced," she laughs over joking exchanges about "cheese and wine".

We all must go to Peppa Pig World, says UK PM Johnson

At that time, London was under strict Covid restrictions and indoor social gatherings of two or more people were banned.

In response to the video, Downing Street insisted: "There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times."

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, blasted the government for its "shameful" actions at a time when Britain was under lockdown.

"People across the country followed the rules, even when that meant being separated from loved ones. They had a right to expect the government was doing the same," Starmer tweeted, with a link to the video.

"To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful. We have a Prime Minister who's socially distanced from the truth."

'Upsetting and shameful'

The leader of the Scottish National Party, Ian Blackford, said the prime minister could not be trusted and called for him to resign.

"Here we have Number 10, a government in London, breaching its own Covid rules and then joking about it on a video," Blackford told STV News.

"It really isn't acceptable and I have to say, unfortunately, that on the basis of this behaviour ... he should go, and he should go now."

Some lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party also wanted answers.

"The No.10 party has all the hallmarks of another 'Barnard Castle' moment," North Thanet MP Roger Gale tweeted, referring to an incident last year when Johnson's then chief aide Dominic Cummings drove hundreds of kilometres during a lockdown, triggering outrage over perceived hypocrisy by the government.

"No.10 clearly has some serious questions to answer. Fast."

During the mock press conference, Oldfield mentions reports about a Downing Street party and asks: "Would the prime minister condone having a Christmas party?" to which Stratton says "What's the answer?"

Oldfield says he doesn't know as a Downing Street staffer says to laughter that "It wasn't a party... it was cheese and wine."

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said it was "the behaviour of people who think they're above us."

"There are simply no words to describe how upsetting and shameful it is to then hear Boris Johnson's team laughing about breaking the rules they had made, whilst others followed them and could only say goodbye to their loved ones through a screen," it said in a statement.

Boris Johnson Downing Street Christmas party gathering

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

British PM under fire over video of staff joking about lockdown party

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories