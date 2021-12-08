ANL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
FFBL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.48%)
JSCL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
KAPCO 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.98%)
NETSOL 95.10 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (4.56%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PAEL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.11 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.24%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By ▲ 19.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,928 Increased By ▲ 334.1 (1.9%)
KSE100 43,937 Increased By ▲ 83 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,046 Increased By ▲ 40.7 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

AFP Updated 08 Dec 2021

DHAKA: Sajid Khan took 8-42 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 87 runs in the first innings of the second Test Wednesday and enforced the follow-on in search of victory on the final day in Dhaka.

Resuming on 76-7, the hosts needed to reach 101 to avoid following on after Pakistan declared their first innings at 300-4 in the rain-affected encounter.

But they added just 11 runs to their overnight score as Sajid and Shaheen Afridi mopped up the tail in the space of only six overs, leaving Bangladesh trailing Pakistan by 213 runs.

Babar steadies Pakistan with unbeaten fifty against Bangladesh

Sajid, who claimed six wickets on the previous day, struck in his first over of the morning to trap Taijul Islam leg before for nought before Afridi bowled Khaled Ahmed, also for a duck, next over.

Shakib Al Hasan was the last man dismissed when he holed out a catch to Azhar Ali at short cover off Sajid after making 33 runs, the highest in the Bangladesh innings.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.

Pakistan Bangladesh Dhaka Sajid Khan Sher e Bangla National Stadium

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories