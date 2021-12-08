ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.74%)
ASC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.28%)
ASL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.79%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
BYCO 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
FFL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
FNEL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
GGGL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.77%)
GGL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.59%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.31%)
JSCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.33%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.79%)
NETSOL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (6.1%)
PACE 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PAEL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.51%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.62%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.96%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.74%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.47%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.45%)
BR100 4,513 Increased By ▲ 40 (0.89%)
BR30 18,009 Increased By ▲ 414.4 (2.36%)
KSE100 44,104 Increased By ▲ 250.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,104 Increased By ▲ 98.6 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
World

Saudi coalition bombs Sanaa in tit-for-tat violence with Houthis

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

DUBAI: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it bombed military targets in the capital Sanaa after the Iran-aligned Houthis launched ballistic missiles and armed drones into Saudi Arabia, including at Aramco oil facilities in Jeddah.

The tit-for-tat violence has escalated dramatically over the last months despite efforts by the United States and the United Nations to engineer a ceasefire in the seven-year-old war that has caused a dire humanitarian crisis.

The coalition conducted “precision strikes on legitimate military targets in Sanaa” and in the last 24 hours also struck Houthi targets in Marib and Jouf, a statement from the coalition said.

The Houthi military spokesman had earlier said the group fired several ballistic missiles and used 25 armed drones in attacks on Saudi targets, including an Aramco oil facility in Jeddah and the defence ministry in the capital Riyadh.

The coalition said late on Monday one ballistic missile was intercepted over Riyadh, where residents reported loud blasts, and destroyed two armed drones launched from Yemen towards the kingdom.

Aramco, which has a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There were no reports of casualties or significant damage from the Houthi strikes, which the spokesman said also included King Fahad air base in Taif region in addition to military sites in Riyadh and the city’s airport.

The Houthis have stepped up cross-border attacks as the coalition has intensified air strikes on Sanaa and gas-rich Marib, which this year became the focus of the war and where thousands of fighters from both sides have been killed.

The Saudis accuse Iran of supplying the Houthis with missiles, while U.N. investigators have said some of the weapons have technical characteristics similar to arms manufactured by Iran. The Houthis say they manufacture their weapons themselves.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa. The war has killed tens of thousands, predominantly civilians, and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

aramco UNITED NATIONS ballistic missile humanitarian crisis

