ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By ▲ 89.9 (2.04%)
BR30 17,558 Increased By ▲ 566 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,933 Increased By ▲ 652.3 (1.51%)
KSE30 17,072 Increased By ▲ 294.1 (1.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil jumps 3% to one-week high on lower stocks forecast

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures hit a one-week high in their second consecutive day of gains on Tuesday, as industry surveys pointed to tightening November production and inventory.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 146 ringgit, or 3.07%, to 4,896 ringgit ($1,157.72) a tonne by the midday break, its highest since Nov. 29.

It had gained 0.6% during its first night trading session on Monday. Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-November likely slipped 3.5% from the previous month to a four-month low of 1.77 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The market was also supported by Malaysian Palm oil Association (MPOA) data showing November production of around 1.65 million tonnes, lower than trade estimates of around 1.71 to 1.72 million tonnes, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Investors are also awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board data and early December export data from cargo surveyors, both due on Friday.

Bagani said Sunvin expects December palm oil exports from Malaysia to slide more as China was completely out of palm oil buying and India had robust purchases during October and November.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,812 ringgit per tonne and rise into a range of 4,873 to 4,948 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil jumps 3% to one-week high on lower stocks forecast

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Play resumes in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test after rains

Saudi strikes Sanaa after Yemen Huthis fire missile: official media

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Read more stories