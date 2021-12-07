ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,491 Increased By ▲ 93.3 (2.12%)
BR30 17,563 Increased By ▲ 571.3 (3.36%)
KSE100 43,975 Increased By ▲ 694.4 (1.6%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By ▲ 313.4 (1.87%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia stocks bounce from one-year low, China gains on monetary easing

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Asian shares staged a recovery on Tuesday on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant while Chinese markets were supported by the central bank easing monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 1.3% and was on course for its biggest jump in two months, after declining on Monday to the lowest level in one year.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.5% and FTSE futures put on 0.08% in early trade, indicating a firm market open after European stocks ended higher on Monday.

China's CSI300 index gained 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 1.7% as the central bank freed up $188 billion in liquidity through a policy easing.

"With this cut, policymakers are demonstrating a more forceful approach to prevent an all-out property market rout," David Chao, global market strategist, Asia Pacific, ex-Japan, at Invesco said in a note.

The People's Bank of China said on Monday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve, its second such move this year, releasing the funds in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth.

China is in a mid-cycle slowdown and the RRR cut is exactly what the economy needs to get back on track, said Chao. "It's feasible that more RRR cuts are in store over the next year in order to stabilize growth," he added.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX200 rose 0.95%, while Japan's Nikkei advanced 2.1% as risk-on sentiment pushed markets higher.

MSCI's main Asia ex-Japan benchmark has lost about 5% so far this year, with Hong Kong markets figuring among the big losers, while Indian and Taiwanese stocks outperformed.

Shares in embattled developer Evergrande edged up 1.7% after hitting a record low on Monday as markets awaited to see if the real estate giant has paid $82.5 million with a 30-day grace period coming to an end.

Elsewhere, markets were supported by gains on Wall Street, where economically sensitive stocks outperformed.

"While epidemiologists have rightly warned against premature conclusions on Omicron, markets arguably surmised that last week's brutal sell-off ought to have been milder," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

"After all, early assessments of Omicron cases have been declared mild, spurring half-full relief."

Omicron has spread to about a third of US states, but the Delta version accounts for the majority of COVID-19 infections in the United States, health officials said on Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, told CNN it does not look like Omicron has a "great degree of severity."

Stocks on Wall Street closed higher on Monday.

The risk-on mood also helped the dollar climb against safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen,, which lost 0.6% overnight, while the risk-friendly Australian dollar also found buyers.

Also supporting the dollar was the expectation the Federal Reserve will accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program when it meets next week in response to a tightening labour market.

Oil prices ticked higher, consolidating a nearly 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased.

Brent crude futures strengthened 0.9% to $73.7 a barrel, after settling 4.6% higher on Monday.

Gold prices were steady at $1,778.5 per ounce on expectations US consumer price data due later this week will show inflation quickening.

asian shares MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares Omicron variant

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Asia stocks bounce from one-year low, China gains on monetary easing

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Play resumes in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test after rains

Saudi strikes Sanaa after Yemen Huthis fire missile: official media

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Read more stories