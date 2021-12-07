NA-133 by-election: Zardari heaps praise on PPP

LAHORE: Former President Asif Ali Zardari said had the party’s Punjab leadership succeeded in ensuring high voters’ turnout, the PPP was able to obtain 50,000 votes in by polls of NA 133.

Since Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Aslam Gill have taken over party leadership in Punjab and Lahore recently, therefore they hadn’t enough time to take voters out of their homes in high number, he justified low turnout despite the all out efforts made by the party during the campaign.

He was addressing a gathering of party workers in the follow up of an impressive contest in NA 133 on 5th December.

He said the PPP was able to secure NA 1333 seats but it is facing internal weaknesses. He criticised the PMLN leadership for managing the composition of constituencies in the province, saying that the PMLN has tailored each and every street of constituencies to ensure their win.

Zardari also lambasted at Nawaz Sharif without taking his name. He said the PMLN leadership was against the interests of Pakistan. Those who do not want to die in their homeland, they have nothing to do with the problems of Pakistan, he added.

According to him, he had been facing imprisonments in hard times in the past But he never thought of leaving the country. He said he would control the whole of Pakistan with the prayers of party workers.

