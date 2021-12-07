ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC rejects plea seeking placement of Rana Shamim’s name on ECL

Terence J Sigamony 07 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, turned down a petition seeking court’s directions to place former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Rana Shamim’s name on the exit control list (ECL).

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah also rejected the application, filed by a Supreme Court lawyer, Rai Muhammad Kharral, seeking the court’s permission to become a party in the contempt of court case against the former top judge of the GB.

The applicant appeared before the court in person. The IHC verdict noted that the nature of proceedings under Article 204 of the Constitution read with the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 are confined to matters between the court and the alleged contemnor(s).

“It is for the court to determine whether an act or publication was calculated to lower the authority of a court or judge; to interfere with due course of administration of justice or the lawful process of the court. Contempt proceedings are not meant to protect the shame of a judge, rather, its exercise can be justified only on the touchstone of public interest,” said the bench.

It added, “Nonetheless, the matter of contempt is exclusively between an alleged contemnor and the court. As a corollary, a person other than an alleged contemnor cannot claim to be a necessary party to contempt proceedings. There is no provision in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1898, parimateria to the provisions contained in the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), 1908 regarding impleadment of a necessary or interested party.”

The bench stated that the applicant has invoked section 561-A of CrPC for being impleaded as a party while a plain reading of the said provision unambiguously shows that the scope of inherent powers of a High Court are confined to three eventualities; (i) when making an order is necessary to give effect to an order under CrPC, (ii) to prevent abuse of the process of any court, or (iii) to secure the ends of justice.

The chief justice said that perusal of the assertions made in the application seeking impleadment as a necessary party clearly shows that none of the three eventualities set out in section 561-A of CrPC are attracted in the context of the pending contempt proceedings.

He maintained that for reasons discussed above, the application praying for impleadment as a necessary party in the pending contempt proceedings is misconceived and not maintainable.

He further said that the application of becoming a party is, therefore, dismissed. Consequently, the other application seeking court’s directions to place Rana Shamim’s name on ECL has become infructuous and thus, accordingly dismissed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad High Court ECL Justice Athar Minallah Rana Shamim

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

IHC rejects plea seeking placement of Rana Shamim’s name on ECL

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Remains of Sri Lankan national repatriated to Colombo

Cabinet likely to discuss ‘violence in garb of blasphemy’

PDM says will hold ‘anti-inflation march’ on March 23rd

PM opens Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

Read more stories