PRGMEA condemns Sialkot incident

KARACHI: Shaikh Shafiq Jhko wala Chairman Central and Muhammad Yaseen Essa, Zonal Chairman, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) in a joint statement have strongly criticized and condemned on the recent painful incident in Sialkot garment and sports goods manufacturing factory where a Sri Lankan production manager was tortured to death.

They lamented it was a horrible game that an agitated crowd did vigilante attack in factory and the burning alive of the Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara after beaten violently.

They appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take strongest action against the culprits leading to justice for the affected Srilankan family as soon as possible and maintain fair image of Pakistan throughout the world.

