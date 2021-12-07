ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PRGMEA condemns Sialkot incident

Press Release 07 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Shaikh Shafiq Jhko wala Chairman Central and Muhammad Yaseen Essa, Zonal Chairman, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) in a joint statement have strongly criticized and condemned on the recent painful incident in Sialkot garment and sports goods manufacturing factory where a Sri Lankan production manager was tortured to death.

They lamented it was a horrible game that an agitated crowd did vigilante attack in factory and the burning alive of the Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara after beaten violently.

They appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take strongest action against the culprits leading to justice for the affected Srilankan family as soon as possible and maintain fair image of Pakistan throughout the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PRGMEA condemns Sialkot incident Shaikh Shafiq Jhko wala Sialkot garment Muhammad Yaseen Essa

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PRGMEA condemns Sialkot incident

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Remains of Sri Lankan national repatriated to Colombo

Cabinet likely to discuss ‘violence in garb of blasphemy’

PDM says will hold ‘anti-inflation march’ on March 23rd

PM opens Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

Read more stories