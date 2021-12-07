Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
07 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 6, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,280.77
High: 43,552.41
Low: 42,972.61
Net Change: (+) 47.94
Volume (000): 74,061
Value (000): 4,163,931
Makt Cap (000) 1,788,794,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,376.21
NET CH. (-) 29.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,406.54
NET CH. (+) 0.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,976.22
NET CH. (-) 68.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,400.90
NET CH. (+) 65.98
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,650.87
NET CH. (+) 76.53
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,588.76
NET CH. (+) 67.68
------------------------------------
As on: 6-December-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
