KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 6, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,280.77 High: 43,552.41 Low: 42,972.61 Net Change: (+) 47.94 Volume (000): 74,061 Value (000): 4,163,931 Makt Cap (000) 1,788,794,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,376.21 NET CH. (-) 29.32 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,406.54 NET CH. (+) 0.27 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,976.22 NET CH. (-) 68.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,400.90 NET CH. (+) 65.98 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,650.87 NET CH. (+) 76.53 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,588.76 NET CH. (+) 67.68 ------------------------------------ As on: 6-December-2021 ====================================

