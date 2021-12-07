Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
07 Dec 2021
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Fauji Foods Limited 09-11-2021 01-12-2021 08-12-2021 /-
Feroze 1888 Mills Limited 08-12-2021 30-12-2021 06-01-2022 Prem. 60.00/-
==================================================================================================
