ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index up as energy stocks boost

Reuters 06 Dec 2021

Energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index rise on Monday, as oil prices jumped after concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased, although weakness in pot producers limited gains.

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.94 points, or 0.26%, at 20,687.21.

The energy sector jumped 1.3% as oil climbed by $2 a barrel on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild.

"Markets are probably going to be volatile until we get through the Federal Reserve meeting, which is next week and so there's going to be people that are going to be holding off till you see if the Fed changes his tone at all," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The US Federal Reserve is set to meet next week, and investors expect the central bank to start aggressively tightening its stimulus.

Toronto index turns negative as pot producers weigh

Limiting advances was the healthcare sector down 2.8%, with all major pot producers including OrganiGram Holdings Inc, Tilray Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc falling more than 4%.

Toronto-listed technology stocks fell 1.2%, as Hut 8 Mining Corp tumbled more than 13% along with other cryptocurrency names, as prospects of a hawkish Fed made speculative assets less attractive.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8% as gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,779.8 an ounce.

Highlights

The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and six new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week highs and 37 new lows, with total volume of 54.98 million shares.

Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index S&P/TSX index coronavirus variant Omicron

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index up as energy stocks boost

Pakistan restricts travel from additional countries over Omicron threat

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee recovers marginally after $3bn Saudi fund deposit

Two Pakistani pilots martyred as helicopter crashes in Siachen

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after weekend's battering

Govt optimistic to achieve over 5% economic growth, says Tarin

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

Read more stories