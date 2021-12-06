ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM’s body suggests anti-govt steps: ‘resignations’ and ‘long march’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 06 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Steering Committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has recommended quitting Parliament and launching long march across the country —the two key proposals that would be reviewed in a meeting of opposition alliance’s party heads— scheduled today (Monday).

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sunday, presided over the virtual meeting of the PDM Steering Committee that has representation of mainstream opposition parties except Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which has parted ways with the PDM.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) is strongly pressing that PDM parties resign en masse from the Parliament and then go for long march, it is learnt. On the other hand, PML-N is not in favour of en masse resignations and is of the opinion that the PDM should first launch the long march to test its political strength before considering other options, an opposition leader told Business Recorder, on the condition of anonymity.

In addition, there are also differences between JUI-F and PML-N regarding modalities of the proposed long march, according to sources. The JUI-F wants the long march directly from Lahore to Islamabad, whereas N-League, especially the group led by its President Shehbaz Sharif, supports launching long march in the provinces first before deciding in favour of a ‘decisive’ long march, sources said.

In an indication that PML-N has quietly distanced itself from the ‘aggressive’ policies of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur- Rehman, the PML-N announced on Thursday that its Vice President Maryam Nawaz suspended political activities for 15 days due to engagements related to her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding reception.

Speaking to Business Recorder, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah denied that there were any differences in JUI-F and PML-N. “The rumours of differences are nothing but the figment of imagination of Imran Khan’s cronies who are unnerved by the growing strength of opposition,” he said.

“The unprecedented inflation has made this government extremely unpopular. Sensing the public outrage, the rulers have lost their senses,” he added.

The PML-N leader said the issue of en masse resignations and long march would be taken up in the PDM’s Monday meeting. “The PML-N believes that opposition forces should follow the policy of consultation with one another instead of confrontation. Any decision, taken from the forum of PDM, shall be acceptable to us — whether it is en masse resignations or long march,” he added. The PML-N would direct all its party tiers to implement in letter and spirit the decisions taken by PDM, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Shahid Khaqan Abbasi PDM parliament JUIF Long march PMLN

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PDM’s body suggests anti-govt steps: ‘resignations’ and ‘long march’

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

‘Metaverse’ hype fuels booming digital property market

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

PM to open Green Line BRT on 10th

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Taliban face new accusations

Violence escalates in India’s northeast after forces kill 14 civilians

PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 by-election, unofficial results show

Read more stories