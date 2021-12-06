Work begins to remove snow from Ziarat-Sanjawi highway

ZIARAT: Rescue operation of levies force, Ziarat, continued on Sunday to clear the Ziarat-Sanjawi highway from snow at the site of Sari. The snowfall, which Ziarat area of Balochistan received the previous day, blocked Ziarat-Sanjawi main highway, causing traffic jam.

Levies force, Ziarat headed by Imran Khan, sprinkled salt on highway near Sari area of Ziarat to clear the highway. Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that steps were afoot to clear highway for traffic.

The area along both sides of Ziarat-Sanjawi highway has been hit by snowfall, causing trouble to commuters and people in the area. The social and business life have been badly affected by the snow.

Today, light snowfall was recorded in Ziarat and other parts of Balochistan while partly cloudy weather is expected in northern districts of Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Pishin, Chaman, Ziarat and surroundings) on Monday. Ziarat has a continental climate and remains quite cool in summer compared to other cities in Pakistan.