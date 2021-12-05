ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi non-oil private sector keeps expanding, jobs growth modest

Reuters 05 Dec 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector continued to grow in November on the back of strong demand and modest price pressures for businesses, but lower growth of new orders meant it was the least marked expansion since August, a survey showed on Sunday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 56.9 in November from 57.7 in October, remaining above the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction for the 15th consecutive month.

The headline figure was down to a three-month low as growth in new orders declined for the second month in a row from September's seven-year high.

New export orders, however, accelerated in November at their fastest pace since May, pointing to higher demand from abroad due to the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

"The Saudi Arabia PMI continued to signal a strong end to the year for the non-oil economy", said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.

Saudi’s SAMI forms components joint venture with Figeac Aero

"Despite slipping to a three-month low, new business growth was rapid overall, whilst activity expanded at one of the quickest rates since the start of the pandemic", he said.

Surveyed businesses linked higher sales to a return to normal economic conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic and to higher tourism.

The sustained growth in output led firms to hire slightly more than in October, although the overall employment rate remained subdued as many remained cautious over sales forecasts.

"Jobs growth remained disappointingly mild, with many firms choosing not to expand their workforces amid a weak level of optimism for future activity", said Owen.

"The threat of future COVID-19 waves continued to promote a cautious outlook, leading to a decline in the number of firms expecting output to expand over the next year," he added.

Saudi Arabia MENA COVID19 pandemic IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi non-oil private sector keeps expanding, jobs growth modest

All set for by-election in NA-133 today

US, West condemn reported 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

At least 14 civilians 'mistakenly killed' by Indian forces in remote northeast

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Rain delays day two start of Bangladesh v Pakistan Test

India stretch lead past 400, New Zealand's Ajaz takes tally to 12

Read more stories