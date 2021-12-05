ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
SAU library named after Dr AQ Mughal

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2021

HYDERABAD: The library of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) is attributed with the name of Dr AQ Mughal, former Vice Chancellor of the university.

Dr AQ Mughal and Dr Fateh Marri VC SAU inaugurated the library and new extension building of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

Dr AQ Mughal is an academician, researcher, former chairman of the University Grants Commission and former Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University and remain on different positions in Federal and Provincial Institution as well as member of different international organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, former Vice Chancellor Dr AQ Mughal said that COVID-19 has badly affected the education of the country; now students in cities have to be woken up and brought to the classrooms? he told that we are working on a project to address the academic and research damage caused by Covid.

He said that the graduates of Sindh Agriculture University were rendering excellent services in institutions across the country; meanwhile, the graduates of University are serving as Vice Chancellors of five universities of the country, including three universities of Sindh.

He said that there should be no injustice with merit in academic and research standards and appointments.

COVID19 Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri Dr AQ Mughal

SAU library named after Dr AQ Mughal

