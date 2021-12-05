ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
PTCL, Ufone conclude ‘Justuju Internship Program’ for PWDs

Press Release 05 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group – PTCL and Ufone – has successfully concluded its flagship Justuju Internship Program; an exclusive development program for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, falling on December 03.

PTCL Group, in collaboration with the Network of Organizations Working with Persons with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP), introduced an exclusive six-week internship program aimed at providing equal internship opportunities to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at their Headquarters and Zonal Offices.

The internship offered a sound structure and development features where PTCL Group directly mentored 20 interns based in the major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. The main objective of the program was to enable PWDs to be part of the country’s mainstream socio-economic system.

According to a report, about 371,833 people in Pakistan are disabled but that does not mean that they should be restricted in any way. Persons with Disabilities have just as much right to live a normal life as anyone else. This includes earning opportunities and employability as well.

Based on this mantra, PTCL introduced Justuju, a one-of-a-kind internship program last year aimed at enhancing the employability of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through skill development, mentoring, and training. The program included a structured professional development plan for the interns, as well as several custom-designed webinars that focused on motivating the PWDs to overcome adversities and coming out on top.

The internship program was conducted digitally for the main part. However, it was also made possible for the PWDs to visit the offices of PTCL and Ufone to work alongside the employees on various projects in person and experience professional work setting.

Commenting on the successful program, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL Group endeavors to enable PWDs in honing their skills so that they can be well-equipped for today’s competitive working environment. Being the national company, we endorse and practice inclusivity where all individuals can contribute to business growth and the country’s economy. I am proud of these young and capable groups of individuals, who are not only multitalented but also are eager to learn and grow.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

