ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,753
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,022
39124hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
476,233
Punjab
443,310
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,811
KPK
180,194
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Panel for reviewing definitions of ‘calamity-hit area’, ‘small farmers’

Fazal Sher 04 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body, on Friday, recommended reviewing definitions of calamity-hit area as well as small farmers in order to ensure provision of maximum insurance coverage to small farmers in case of loss due to natural calamity in any part country.

Gulzar Khan, convener of the sub-committee of special committee on agriculture, asked the concerned authorities to present their suggestion before the committee with respect to digitization and mapping of deserving farmers in the country. “I think there is no insurance for farmers in the country and only a small chunk of loaning insurance available to few farmers”, he said.

MNA Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana said that digitization and mapping of deserving farmers in the country would encourage insurance companies for investment in the agriculture sector. He also suggested revisiting definitions of calamity-hit areas and small farmers. “The data of deserving small farmers be collected like the deserving people identified for Ehsaas programme,” he said. He said that according to present rules, the administration declares those areas calamity affected where 70 percent of standing crops of a total moza destroyed by rain, hail storm or another calamity, which must be revised because when a calamity completely destroys crop of one or two farmers or less than 70 percent in a moza then the farmers whose crops are completely destroyed did not get relief.

A senior official of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said that his organization can provide data regarding calamity-hit areas but fund will be required for it as we buy data.

Aamir Khan, chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), while briefing the committee about the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) said that the NFIS was launched in 2015 by the government with the main objective to safeguard nine million farm households in case of loss of crops due to natural calamities and disasters. He said that the Ministry of Commerce constituted the NCIS task force head by the SECP. The task force held its first meeting in March 2020 and finalized report on proposed NCIS on February 5, 2021. He further said that Crop Loan Insurance Scheme (CLIS) was launched in 2008 with the assistance of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Small farmers Parliamentary body Gulzar Khan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Panel for reviewing definitions of ‘calamity-hit area’, ‘small farmers’

Economy’s fundamentals strong: Tarin

Circular debt soared to Rs2.419trn by Oct 31st

SPI down 0.48pc WoW

Wagah to Torkham Afghan trucks allowed to ship assistance

FBR asks big retailers to integrate with PoS system by 10th

COAS vows all-out support to civilian administration

I’m overseeing investigation, says PM

SL factory manager lynched and set on fire

Refineries: Petroleum Div has shared info on deemed duty with CCoE

Polio workers: PM for taking action over harassment, attacks

Read more stories