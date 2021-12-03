ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
World Diabetes Day marked

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and Prime Foundation commemorated “World Diabetes Day” at Kuwait Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar.

Experts of the fields in endocrinology & diabetes, juvenile (child) diabetes, gestational (pregnancy induced) diabetes, limbs & wounds; and eye care talked about various aspects of multi-system disease.

According to the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF), diabetes will be responsible for 400,000 deaths in the country in the year 2021- the highest number in the Middle-East and North Africa Region. The IDF claimed that Pakistan now has the third highest number of people living with diabetes in the world, after China (141 million) and India (74 million). Meanwhile, Dr Sobia Sabir Ali, the renowned endocrine specialist of Prime Foundation informed the audience that diabetes was fast spreading in our country affecting almost every 5th countryman and required concerned effort from us all to reduce the associated disability, deaths and loss of economic productivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

