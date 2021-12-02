ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.51%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.52%)
ASL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.15%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.88%)
BYCO 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.12%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.33%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-7.26%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.82%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.76%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.85%)
GGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.35%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
JSCL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.27%)
KAPCO 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.17%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.06%)
MDTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.3%)
NETSOL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-7.1%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-9.19%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.31%)
POWER 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.38%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.1%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.58%)
SNGP 38.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-7.24%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.53%)
TRG 81.73 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.86%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.51%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,444 Decreased By ▼ -227.29 (-4.87%)
BR30 17,581 Decreased By ▼ -1253.19 (-6.65%)
KSE100 43,425 Decreased By ▼ -1943.78 (-4.28%)
KSE30 16,792 Decreased By ▼ -783.8 (-4.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,745
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,631
37724hr
0.85% positivity
Sindh
476,017
Punjab
443,240
Balochistan
33,488
Islamabad
107,765
KPK
180,146
Palm drops more than 2% as Omicron variant worries weigh

Reuters Updated 02 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 2% on Thursday to hit their lowest in nearly two months, as concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact overshadowed an industry forecast of lower November output.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 99 ringgit, or 2.11%, to 4,585 ringgit ($1,085.72) a tonne in early trade, hitting its lowest since Oct. 4.

Fundamentals

Heavily mutated Omicron is rapidly becoming the dominant variant of the coronavirus in South Africa less than four weeks after it was first detected there, and the United States on Wednesday became the latest country to identify an Omicron case within its borders.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association (SPPOMA) estimated November production fell 6.8% from the month before, traders said on Wednesday.

Palm oil firms, Omicron jitters keep prices near 8-week low

Top producer Indonesia will need to increase the bio-content of its palm oil-based biodiesel to 40% by 2024 or risk missing its renewable energy targets, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.6%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may resume its drop towards 4,555 ringgit per tonne, as its consolidation around a support at 4,676 ringgit may have completed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil prices

