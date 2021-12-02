ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
FNEL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
GGGL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.5%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
JSCL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.78%)
NETSOL 102.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.63%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.36%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.29%)
PRL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.05%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (0.13%)
BR30 18,834 Increased By ▲ 159.86 (0.86%)
KSE100 45,369 Increased By ▲ 296.76 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,576 Increased By ▲ 146.24 (0.84%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JUI vows to challenge ‘one-sided’ legislation in all forums

Abdul Rasheed Azad 02 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Central Executive Committee (CEC), Wednesday, while rejecting the recent legislation passed by the joint session of the parliament has vowed to challenge the “one-sided” legislation on all forums.

The JUI CEC meeting held here under the chairmanship of JUI chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman also expressed serious concerns over the skyrocketing inflation, lawlessness, and deteriorating economic situation.

The CEC meeting, which was attended by the provincial party heads from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Sindh, and Balochistan, also decided to speed up the mass movement against the government’s anti-people polices.

The party leadership, while expressing serious reservations over the mounting inflation and increasing level of unemployment, said the people were forced to commit suicides owing to hunger and joblessness, while the government functionaries instead of resolving problems being faced by the masses across the country were busy in self-serving or denying the facts.

The party leadership also gave recommendations on mobilizing the people to escalate Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) anti-government activities, so that the country can get rid of the “incompetent regime”.

The CEC, while constituting a special committee to mobilise the people for participating in the PDM’s political activities against the government, directed the provincial party chief to utilise all energies in this connection.

The party leadership also decided to take the matter of Rs40 billion’s corruption in coronavirus fund unearthed by the Auditor General of Pakistan in the parliament.

JUI Senator Kamran Murtaz has submitted an adjourned motion in the Senate of Pakistan urging the chairman Senate to hold a general discussion on the matter of Rs40 billion corruption in coronavirus funds in a bid to know who was behind the massive corruption, so that the responsibility can be fixed against the culprits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus PDM CEC Maulana Fazalur Rehman JUI

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

JUI vows to challenge ‘one-sided’ legislation in all forums

Countrywide drive to administer booster jabs launched

ECC grants increase in OMCs’, petrol dealers’ margin

Tarin asks provinces to ensure availability of flour in market

Immovable properties: FBR revises values upward

Imports reach $32.851bn mark: Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 68.6pc YoY

OECD cuts world growth forecast

Housing finance: SBP raises exposure limit to 25pc of mandatory targets

Corona vaccination campaign: Punjab govt launches 2nd phase

Poor Air Quality Index: LHC hints at a weeklong lockdown for schools, offices

Digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to year-end

Read more stories