JUI vows to challenge ‘one-sided’ legislation in all forums

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Central Executive Committee (CEC), Wednesday, while rejecting the recent legislation passed by the joint session of the parliament has vowed to challenge the “one-sided” legislation on all forums.

The JUI CEC meeting held here under the chairmanship of JUI chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman also expressed serious concerns over the skyrocketing inflation, lawlessness, and deteriorating economic situation.

The CEC meeting, which was attended by the provincial party heads from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Sindh, and Balochistan, also decided to speed up the mass movement against the government’s anti-people polices.

The party leadership, while expressing serious reservations over the mounting inflation and increasing level of unemployment, said the people were forced to commit suicides owing to hunger and joblessness, while the government functionaries instead of resolving problems being faced by the masses across the country were busy in self-serving or denying the facts.

The party leadership also gave recommendations on mobilizing the people to escalate Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) anti-government activities, so that the country can get rid of the “incompetent regime”.

The CEC, while constituting a special committee to mobilise the people for participating in the PDM’s political activities against the government, directed the provincial party chief to utilise all energies in this connection.

The party leadership also decided to take the matter of Rs40 billion’s corruption in coronavirus fund unearthed by the Auditor General of Pakistan in the parliament.

JUI Senator Kamran Murtaz has submitted an adjourned motion in the Senate of Pakistan urging the chairman Senate to hold a general discussion on the matter of Rs40 billion corruption in coronavirus funds in a bid to know who was behind the massive corruption, so that the responsibility can be fixed against the culprits.

