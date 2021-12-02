ANL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
SBC secretary shot dead

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Bar Council (SBC) secretary Irfan Mehar, 40, son of Khair Muhammad, was shot dead by armed motorcyclists here in Gulistan-e-Johar neighborhood, in the limits of Shahrea Faisal police station on Wednesday.

Police said the armed assailants targeted Irfan while he was sitting inside a car near Chappal Plaza, Block-13, Gulistan-e-Johar and fled the scene leaving him in a pool of blood.

The victim breathed his last while being shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). Police said investigation to ascertain the persons involved in this crime has been initiated.

The CCTV footage of the incident circulating on social media showed that two men emerge on a motorbike, one of them got off the bike and shot multiple fires at Mehar at point-blank range.

The Karachi Bar Association has strongly condemned the murder and demanded of the government to arrest and punish Mehar’s killers.

