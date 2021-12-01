Govt has completed legislation to hold next election through EVMs: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the government has completed legislation to hold the next election through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and to provide a right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing an event in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, Rashid said that the use of EVMs in general elections will ensure free, fair, and transparent elections with credible and accurate results.

He pointed out that all Pakistani citizens living abroad will have the right to vote in the next elections which will play a vital role in decision making.

Regarding education, Sheikh Rashid said that 60 colleges and three universities have been established in Rawalpindi district while the government is working to establish an IT university in this constituency.

He highlighted that the education of girls is very crucial to educate the coming generations. On the occasion, the minister announced to provide Rs1.5 million for purchasing computers for Government Associate College for Women Rawalpindi.

'Beneficiaries of corrupt system oppose electoral reforms'

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically said the government's upcoming bill on the use of EVMs is "not for vested interests, but a step towards a free and fair next general election".

He said the beneficiaries of the corrupt system would however oppose the electoral reforms by any means for their vested interests.

Imran Khan said the "mafia" and the "product of corruption" desired status-quo of the polling system. He urged the parliamentarians to make the government's move successful, considering it a 'Jihad' (fight) against corruption.

"The objective of the electoral reforms is to uphold the spirit of democracy and give the coming generations a system based on the morality of truth and honesty," he said.