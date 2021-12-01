ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
South Korea to host UN peacekeeping forum online amid Omicron concerns

Reuters Updated 01 Dec 2021

SEOUL: A UN peacekeeping international conference scheduled for next week in South Korea will be held online due to coronavirus concerns, Seoul officials said on Wednesday.

More than 700 people from 155 countries had been expected to join the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting, which is set for Dec. 7-8 in Seoul and aimed at bolstering global cooperation to improve peacekeeping operations, with medical capacity building and technology topping the agenda.

It was meant to be the first large scale international conference since the pandemic to be held in Seoul, after being postponed from April amid COVID-19 concerns.

But the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron has prompted urgent discussions between South Korea and the United Nations, and they decided to switch the meeting online, a Seoul official said.

