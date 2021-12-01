ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
BYCO 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.44%)
FFBL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
JSCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 37.74 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.54%)
NETSOL 102.62 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.45%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.09%)
PAEL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
POWER 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.59%)
PRL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
SNGP 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.15%)
TELE 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-4.04%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,664 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.03%)
BR30 18,849 Increased By ▲ 174.35 (0.93%)
KSE100 45,299 Increased By ▲ 227.04 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,500 Increased By ▲ 70.43 (0.4%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
Peru archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old

AFP 01 Dec 2021

LIMA: Archeologists in Peru working on a site in the outskirts of the capital Lima have unearthed a mummy believed to be between 800 and 1,200 years old -- and, surprisingly, bound with rope.

The remains are thought to be of a man aged 18-22 at the time of his death, with his hands covering his face.

The mummy was found in a burial chamber that is about three meters (10 feet) long and at a depth of about 1.4 meters at the dig site in Cajamarquilla, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) east of Lima.

Archeologist Pieter Van Dalen, who is in charge of the Cajamarquilla project, called the find "peculiar and unique."

"The mummy would have been buried sometime between 800 and 1200 AD," he said -- meaning it would be at least 800 years old.

On one side of the mummy, experts found the skeleton of an Andean guinea pig and what appears to be a dog, according to the researchers at the University of San Marcos.

Traces of corn and other vegetables were found in the burial chamber.

Cajamarquilla was an urban center that could have been home to 10,000-20,000 people, Van Dalen explained.

The city was built in around 200 BC and was occupied until about 1500.

